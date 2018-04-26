“Jew in an Attic” Tory Candidate Suspended

Guido’s Candidate Watch series turns to the Tories today: CCHQ has suspended their Fen Ditton and Fulbourn council candidate George Stoakley over these somewhat ill-judged historic tweets. Keep sending ’em in to the Guido compliance unit here

Tags: ,
People:
April 26, 2018 at 10:35 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Diane Abbott on Amber Rudd:

Who can have confidence in Amber Rudd to make far-reaching changes to the Home Office if she doesn’t seem able to get basic facts right?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Heidi Bye? No Comment on Labour MP Quit Rumour Heidi Bye? No Comment on Labour MP Quit Rumour
Security Risk Sugar Baby Met Dave in No 10 Security Risk Sugar Baby Met Dave in No 10
London Knife Crime Up 21% London Knife Crime Up 21%
Len Threatens Labour MPs Len Threatens Labour MPs
He Who Must Not Be Named He Who Must Not Be Named
Williamson at Smeeth Hearing in Support of Her Abuser Williamson at Smeeth Hearing in Support of Her Abuser
Bastani Not Going to IPPR Bastani Not Going to IPPR
Labour Parliamentary Candidate: “I’m In The Mood to Beat Up Prince William” Labour Parliamentary Candidate: “I’m In The Mood to Beat Up Prince William”
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
Two More Labour Candidates Posted About “Illegal Sexuality” and “Jewish Money” Two More Labour Candidates Posted About “Illegal Sexuality” and “Jewish Money”
Labour Spent £2 Million on Private Mailshots Labour Spent £2 Million on Private Mailshots
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”
Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union
Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420 Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420
Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter
Owen’s Descent Continues Owen’s Descent Continues
Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos” Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos”
UK Tech Investment Surges 115% UK Tech Investment Surges 115%