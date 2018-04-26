“Jew in an Attic” Tory Candidate Suspended

Guido’s Candidate Watch series turns to the Tories today: CCHQ has suspended their Fen Ditton and Fulbourn council candidate George Stoakley over these somewhat ill-judged historic tweets. Keep sending ’em in to the Guido compliance unit here…
Diane Abbott on Amber Rudd:
“Who can have confidence in Amber Rudd to make far-reaching changes to the Home Office if she doesn’t seem able to get basic facts right?”