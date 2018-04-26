If the Government Had Cut Spending as Much as The Guardian

If the government had cut spending by as much as The Guardian has since 2010, public spending in 2016-17 would have been £450 billion. In reality it was £772 billion, a difference of £322 billion. It has come to something when The Guardian has introduced more austerity measures than Tory chancellors. Saving £322 billion would allow the government to abolish income tax, VAT, Fuel Duty*…

*Calculations by Alex Wild, who is the soon to be departing research director of the Taxpayers’ Alliance.