Crime Up Under Khan and Rudd | London Knife Crime Up 21%

The Met Police has released the latest year-on-year crime stats. They are not good reading for under pressure Sadiq Khan or beleaguered Amber Rudd…

  • Murder: Up 12% over previous month; up 52% over last 12 months;
  • Violence against the person: Up 16% over last month; over 5% over last 12 months;
  • Knife crime: Up 8% on last month; up 21% over last 12 months;
  • Gun crime: Up 21% on last month; up 5% over last 12 months;
  • Robbery: Up 5% over last month; up 36% over last 12 months;
  • Robbery of mobile phone: Up 3% on last month; up 32% over last 12 months.

Overall crime in London is up 6%. Meanwhile in England and Wales sharp implement offences are up 22%, firearms offences are up 11%, robbery are up 33%. Alexa Bradley, an ONS analyst, said:

“Eight in ten adults had not experienced any of the crimes asked about in our survey in the latest year. We have seen an increase in the relatively rare, but ‘high-harm’ violent offences such as homicide, knife crime and gun crime, a trend that has been emerging over the previous two years. 

“We have also seen evidence that increases in some types of theft have continued, in particular vehicle-related theft and burglary.”

Are Rudd and Khan going to do anything about it?

April 26, 2018 at 10:14 am



