Labour Ditch Mad Mandy as Worcester Candidate

Labour tell Guido they are dropping Mandy Richards as their candidate in Worcester. A spokesman says: “The NEC has not endorsed Mandy Richards as the Labour Party candidate for Worcester”. A Labour source says they have decided that, because Richards failed to disclose on her application form anything that had the potential to embarrass the party, she has displayed a displayed a lack of judgement that is not compatible with being a candidate. The selection of a parliamentary candidate for Worcester will be re-run. She’ll be on to her lawyers in no time…