Williamson at Smeeth Hearing in Support of Her Abuser

Around 50 Labour MPs are currently making their way to Church House in support of Ruth Smeeth, who is giving evidence against Mark Wadsworth in his anti-Semitism disciplinary. pic.twitter.com/YnWolswpnX
— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) April 25, 2018
Grim scenes ahead of the Labour HQ hearing on Marc Wadsworth, the Momentum activist who abused Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth in 2016. Smeeth had to be escorted to Southside by Labour colleagues and was told to enter her own party headquarters through the back door to avoid pro-Wadsworth protesters. Chris Williamson has turned up to support Wadsworth…
Confirmed Williamson has appeared to support Wadsworth.
— (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) April 25, 2018
… Alongside other Corbynistas claiming anti-Semitism is a smear:
Supporter of Marc Wadsworth says anti Semitism is being weaponised in labour to get rid of Jeremy Corbyn pic.twitter.com/bKgUc32aW3
— kateferguson (@kateferguson4) April 25, 2018
The infamous Tony Greenstein, who was expelled from Labour for using the term “Zio”, is outside Labour HQ telling journalists that Israel “should go”:
The state of Israel “should go” says blogger Tony Greenstein, expelled from Labour, who’s protesting to keep activist Marc Wadsworth in the party pic.twitter.com/jVUE1nH5KT
— Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) April 25, 2018
What is Corbyn going to do about this? Will he even say anything about Williamson?