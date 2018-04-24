Why Brexiters Are Worried

This is why Brexiters are worried that if Theresa May continues with her ‘customs partnership’ fudge and fails to make next month’s customs union vote an issue of confidence, the end game is we remain in a customs union.

The way to prevent this outcome is for May to make clear to Brussels and Remainers once and for all that her premiership rests on properly leaving the customs union, forcing the rebels to back down and the EU to be more reasonable. How else do Number 10 get leaving the customs union through the Commons?

"Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don't think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019."

