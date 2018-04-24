Klopp Strop Flops: Anfield Voted Leave

Renowned whinger and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thrown another strop, this time over Brexit. Speaking to the Guardian, obviously, the German Merkel fanboy said:

“When I speak to people they say, ‘I wanted to stay [in Europe] but I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t feel it yet as a person… The EU is not perfect but it was the best idea we had… So, for me, Brexit still makes no sense.”

Classic sneering from a self-important millionaire Remainer in defiance of the will of the people: according to academic Chris Hanretty’s figures, Liverpool Walton (the parliamentary constituency which includes Anfield) voted 54% to Leave. Will Klopp’s Liverpool be on the way out of Europe tonight?