Two More Labour Candidates Posted About “Illegal Sexuality” and “Jewish Money”

Guido’s Candidate Watch series is escalating quickly. After mad MI5 conspiracy theorist and Worcester Labour PPC Mandy Richards yesterday, it has emerged today that their candidate in Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes shared a Facebook video appearing to criticise homosexuals and women. Council candidate Kashif Raza posted the video rant that included the lines
“intoxicants are consumed in the most despicable way and illegal sexuality becomes okay”
“men are playing games, drinking and smoking”
“our dear sisters can’t come out except with their faces caked as they gossip and back-bite dressed all tight”
Raza tells his local paper he is very sorry for sharing the vid.
Meanwhile, ConHome have found a Labour candidate in Epsom and Ewell, Themba Msika, who tweeted that the protesters against anti-Semitism at Parliament Square were “Tories after Jewish money” and that “Real Jews don’t buy it”. Send any more loony local Labour candidates to Guido here…