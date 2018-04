Who could possibly have predicted that parliament’s bullying inquiry would be a toothless whitewash that lets John Bercow off the hook? Dame Laura Cox, the independent former judge brought in following the allegations about the Speaker, has confirmed she will not be investigating him. Cox says she:

“will not conduct an investigation into any individual complaints or reopen past cases”

So what’s the point? A stitch up to save the Speaker and an insult to bullying victims…