Oh Mandy: 7 Looniest Conspiracy Theories of Corbynista Candidate

Corbynista parliamentary candidate Mandy Richards is attracting a lot of attention for her somewhat idiosyncratic views on politics and the British state. Richards was selected by Labour to fight marginal Worcester (majority 2,500) despite the fact she is banned from bringing court cases without a judge’s approval after she made a string of vexatious (AKA bonkers) claims against MI5, the police and even Thames Water and Royal Mail. Guido brings you Mandy’s greatest hits…

  • Richards appeared to question the authenticity of media coverage of the Manchester terror attack, tweeting: “can news agencies, police or anyone else for that matter explain why still no image/footage of physical damage at Manchester arena?”
  • She described the murder of Jo Cox as an “incident conveniently bereft of evidence”. 
  • Suggested the death of Joni Sledge (from band Sister Sledge) was the result of a hidden plot. She wrote: “How many more shock celebrity deaths before high incidence called into question?”
  • Posted a video suggesting footage of the Westminster terror attack was faked and dishonestly edited. 
  • Suggested a scene from the movie Inception shows the state is using “dream manipulation to induce behaviour in military or potential terror attackers”. She claimed the technique ‘cultivates killer soldiers’…
  • Richards stood as a Labour candidate in the 2016 London assembly election and lost, after which she immediately brought a High Court action challenging the result. She blamed her loss on a conspiracy between the returning officer and Labour centrist group Progress…
  • According to the Sunday Times, she brought failed court cases against MI5, MI6, the Metropolitan Police, the British Army, Thames Water, and her gas, electricity and broadband suppliers, Royal Mail, Hackney council, her GP and the freeholder of her flat. Richards accused the organisations of putting her under surveillance, tampering with her car, bicycle and mail, breaking into her home and failing to stop alleged attempts to poison her…

As a result of her claims she was placed under 14 extended civil restraint orders by the High Court. As of this morning she remains a Labour candidate. One to watch for a Shadow Cabinet job…

Tags: , ,
People: /
April 23, 2018 at 11:13 am


Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders

“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union
Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420 Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420
Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter
Owen’s Descent Continues Owen’s Descent Continues
Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos” Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos”
UK Tech Investment Surges 115% UK Tech Investment Surges 115%
Corbyn Forgets Israel Independence Day Corbyn Forgets Israel Independence Day
Thornberry: I Don’t Accept Russia Blocked OPCW Inspectors Thornberry: I Don’t Accept Russia Blocked OPCW Inspectors
Convicted Charity Thief Canvassing for Labour Convicted Charity Thief Canvassing for Labour
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Labour Candidate Deletes Website and Twitter Account Amid Anti-Semitism Row Labour Candidate Deletes Website and Twitter Account Amid Anti-Semitism Row
Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished
Labour Candidate’s Think Tank Defended Ken and Jackie Walker Labour Candidate’s Think Tank Defended Ken and Jackie Walker
May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards
Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism
Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas
Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism
Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975 Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975