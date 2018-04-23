Newsnight’s McAlpine Editor to Victoria Derbyshire

Guido can reveal that Liz Gibbons is the new editor of Victoria Derbyshire:

I am delighted to announce that the new editor of the Victoria Derbyshire Programme will be Liz Gibbons.

In a field of very strong candidates, Liz stood out thanks to her excellent record of delivering television journalism and programming of the highest standards alongside genuine innovation in multiplatform storytelling. Her vision for the programme will build on the reputation it has rightly earned for seeking out and driving forward original stories, and ensure that the audience remains at the heart of its agenda.

Gibbons was famously the acting editor at Newsnight who oversaw their disastrous false story about Lord McAlpine. Read about her role in the story here. Look forward to her “excellent record of delivering television journalism and programming of the highest standards” on Victoria Derbyshire…

