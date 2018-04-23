Labour Spent £2 Million on Private Mailshots

Postman Jezza is going big today on Royal Mail privatisation: speaking at the CWU conference, he is once again promising delegates that Labour will renationalise Royal Mail. Labour needs to check its own post room…

The party’s general election return shows the party spent more than £1,939,524 on private mail providers in order to swamp Britain’s doormats with unsolicited mailshots. Here’s the breakdown:

£1,931,348 spent with Whistl UK

£6,132 on UK Mail (DHL)

£2,044 on Fedex

Don’t tell the CWU…