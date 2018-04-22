Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union

Following the Sunday Times story that Number 10 is once again considering surrendering on the customs union, two Cabinet ministers tell the PM she has to hold firm:

British people gave politicians clear instructions through EU referendum. Includes leaving the Customs Union, an intrinsic part of the EU. Britain must leave CU and be able to negotiate & sign own trade deals https://t.co/9jUlNaWPMt — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 22, 2018

Some see the CU as some kind of post-Brexit comfort blanket. But they’re only thinking about the past referendum, not the UK’s future. Let’s look forwards with confidence. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 22, 2018

Sajid is right – the referendum vote was clear – we need to take back control of trade – that means leaving the protectionist Customs Union https://t.co/60vXDfbXM9 — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) April 22, 2018

According to the Sunday Times, Number 10 think Gove wouldn’t resign if they cave on the customs union – and he does not address that point in his tweet. Gove is playing the long game and been carefully moderating his positions with his eyes on a bigger prize. But no self-respecting Brexiter can stay in the government if Number 10 capitulate on this.

Yet again we are having to re-run the same old arguments as May fails to get a grip and tell her Remainer advisers that we are not staying in a customs union. This is going to be a big week for Brexit – more tomorrow…