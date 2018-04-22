Ministers Warn May: We Must Leave Customs Union

Following the Sunday Times story that Number 10 is once again considering surrendering on the customs union, two Cabinet ministers tell the PM she has to hold firm:

According to the Sunday Times, Number 10 think Gove wouldn’t resign if they cave on the customs union – and he does not address that point in his tweet. Gove is playing the long game and been carefully moderating his positions with his eyes on a bigger prize. But no self-respecting Brexiter can stay in the government if Number 10 capitulate on this. 

Yet again we are having to re-run the same old arguments as May fails to get a grip and tell her Remainer advisers that we are not staying in a customs union. This is going to be a big week for Brexit – more tomorrow… 

Quote of the Day

Keir Starmer says…

“Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don’t think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019.”

