Corbyn speaking to Labour’s Welsh conference today:

“Here in Wales Labour is in Government showing the rest of us how our values, Labour’s socialist values can be put into practice… an endorsement of our radical programme for the government but also a positive change that a Labour government and devolution has brought about.”

Guido usually thinks the Tories banging on about the NHS in Wales is tired whataboutery. Though if Corbyn insists on giving them ammo like this…