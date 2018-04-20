Two More Cadwalladr Factual Errors

Just the two corrections for Carole Cadwalladr this week. First, she has deleted a tweet linking to her Observer article last weekend in which she claimed the Information Commissioner’s Office had launched “legal proceedings” against Leave.EU and Arron Banks. Carole has conceded that she was wrong to say any legal proceedings had been launched:

Update: I have deleted this tweet from the thread. I am happy to clarify that by ‘legal proceedings’, I meant to refer to regulatory action taken by the regulatory body, the ICO, in the form of ‘information notices’. Okay, @arron_banks? @Mishcon_de_Reya pic.twitter.com/3BobQXZeSA — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 19, 2018

Second, Carole claimed in this all caps tweet that a payment from UKIP to Cambridge Analytica was “an EXPENSE” that was “not DECLARED”. “Right here is literally a year of my life”, said Carole.

So, look, have you got this? Because it’s IMPORTANT. Work was DONE. By Cambridge Analytica. On Brexit. We have the INVOICE. Money was PAID. This is an EXPENSE. It was not DECLARED. Apologies for the CAPS. But right here is literally a year of my life… pic.twitter.com/E8OMjpA53e — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) April 14, 2018

Just one problem. The invoice is dated 14 December 2015. The EU referendum date wasn’t announced until 20 February 2016. The spending limit period didn’t begin until 15 April 2016. So it wasn’t an expense and it didn’t need to be declared. Her story, which she described as “literally a year of my life”, is literally wrong. Is there anyone left who buys this embarrassing nonsense?