Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos”

This morning’s Mail reveals that the man who stars in Labour’s new election broadcast rather unfortunately previously referred to “evil Jews“. Turns out it’s not just the people who appear in Labour PPBs that have dodgy views, it’s the people that make them as well…

The film in question was produced by filmmaker Jake Bowers. A look through his tweets finds that, in a discussion with a UKIP MEP about gypsies who voted for Brexit, Bowers wrote “I suppose even the Nazis required Jewish Kapos to sell the idea of walled ghettos”.

Bowers also shared approvingly a Facebook video of the notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan:

Where do Labour find these people?