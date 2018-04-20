New Move to Oust Bercow

A cross-party group of MPs is planning to issue John Bercow with an ultimatum to announce a departure date or face a new move to oust him this year. Tory MPs have approached colleagues in other parties attempting to entice them with offers of extra debates in exchange for not opposing a move against the Speaker. Traditionally Labour MPs have defended Bercow against Tory attempts to unseat him – but the mood is said to have changed following the recent bullying revelations and the emergence of Harriet Harman as a candidate to replace him. So determined are Tory MPs to finally see the last of Bercow that some have let it be known they would prefer Harman to him in the chair. Separately, one well-placed source says Tory candidates have been speaking with CCHQ about the potential availability of his Buckingham seat… 

Back in June 2009, when he became Speaker, Bercow promised he would serve “for no more than nine years in total”. 9 years would be June 22 this year, or 63 days from now…

Tags: ,
People:
April 20, 2018 at 4:51 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders

“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420 Adam Spliff Institute Celebrates 420
Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter Nick Timothy Leaves Twitter
Owen’s Descent Continues Owen’s Descent Continues
Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos” Producer of Labour’s Race Row Election Broadcast Tweeted About “Jewish Kapos”
UK Tech Investment Surges 115% UK Tech Investment Surges 115%
Corbyn Forgets Israel Independence Day Corbyn Forgets Israel Independence Day
Thornberry: I Don’t Accept Russia Blocked OPCW Inspectors Thornberry: I Don’t Accept Russia Blocked OPCW Inspectors
Convicted Charity Thief Canvassing for Labour Convicted Charity Thief Canvassing for Labour
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Labour Candidate Deletes Website and Twitter Account Amid Anti-Semitism Row Labour Candidate Deletes Website and Twitter Account Amid Anti-Semitism Row
Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished
Labour Candidate’s Think Tank Defended Ken and Jackie Walker Labour Candidate’s Think Tank Defended Ken and Jackie Walker
May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards
Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism
Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas
Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism
Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975 Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975
Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote