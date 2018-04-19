May: Minister Responsible For Immigration Fiasco Should Resign

An old clip has surfaced of Theresa May calling for Labour immigration minister Beverley Hughes to resign: she quit Tony Blair’s government in 2004 after a visa scam scandal. May says:

“We’ve made it absolutely clear and I agree, I do think that Beverely should resign as minister on this particular issue… she blamed officials in her department for this decision being taken, I find it extraordinary that a minister isn’t willing just to step up to the plate and take the responsibility.”

After a dire month for Labour on anti-semitism, Russia and Syria, the Tories somehow manage to shoot themselves in the foot with Windrush…

Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders

“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”

