Labour Candidate Deletes Website and Twitter Account Amid Anti-Semitism Row

Yesterday Guido revealed Labour’s new parliamentary candidate in South Thanet Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt runs a ‘think tank’ which defended Ken Livingstone and Jackie Walker and questioned the “Zionist sympathies” of Jewish MPs. Well, the think tank’s website – registered by Gordon-Nesbitt – has now been taken offline, and its Twitter account which sent the offending tweets has been deleted.
The internet never forgets – you can still see the tweets here.
No comment from either Gordon-Nesbitt or Labour. Tell us again how you’re taking anti-Semitism seriously…