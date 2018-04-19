Michael Dugher v Owen Jones

Michael Dugher shot straight back at Owen Jones after the Corbynista commentator criticised the former Labour MP for swearing on Twitter. Jones accused Dugher of “online abuse” – somewhat ironic since the discussion was about Jones’s Angela Smith pile-on.

Speaking of online abuse, here is former Labour MP turned @UK_Music CEO @MichaelDugher! pic.twitter.com/dIyJHQVzfY — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) April 18, 2018

Yes. You’re quite right. I apologise unreservedly for swearing. You tedious sanctimonious fucker 🐈 https://t.co/A6md3HbXcr — Michael Dugher (@MichaelDugher) April 18, 2018

Owen was triggered:

I am so embarrassed these sad inadequate thugs once ran the Labour Party and it will never, ever be allowed to happen again. https://t.co/zoiQQrcaN6 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) April 18, 2018

Labour used to be ruled by a gangster like clique who parachuted each other into constituencies they’d never heard of before, who thought the membership and trade unions were an embarrassment, who called anyone more leftwing than Genghis Khan a “Trot”, who now pose as victims. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) April 18, 2018

Dugher speaking for most Labour MPs there…