Convicted Charity Thief Canvassing for Labour

A former Labour council leader who was jailed for cheating a charity is out on the doorstep campaigning for the party in the local elections. David Cartwright (circled), from Redditch, admitted theft and deception charges to an amount of £80,000 in 2009 while he ran Step Out Drop In, a charity for homeless young people. He was jailed for three years and was nicknmed “dodgy Dave.” According to Redditch Advertiser reports, Cartwright was spotted canvassing for Labour alongside councillors and candidates. A party spokesman refused to comment except to say: “We don’t comment on individuals’ membership status.” Labour: taking wrong’uns to the next level…

