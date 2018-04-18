Tory Candidate Declines Interview Because He is “Going on Holiday in the Morning”

A Tory council candidate seeking re-election next month declined to give an interview to his local paper because he was “busy and going on holiday in the morning”. The Plymouth Herald reported Cllr David James gave hacks short shrift when asked to participate in a piece on the campaign in which candidates from all parties were asked to give their views:

“We wanted to give him the opportunity to engage with the people of Plympton and listen to their concerns. Unfortunately, his wife declined the interview on his behalf as he was busy and they are going on holiday in the morning. When asked again about the possibility of a quick chat she said that there was “no chance”.

The councillor has represented the city’s Plympton St Mary ward since 1997. When you’re holidaying during the campaign…

