Tory Candidate Declines Interview Because He is “Going on Holiday in the Morning”

A Tory council candidate seeking re-election next month declined to give an interview to his local paper because he was “busy and going on holiday in the morning”. The Plymouth Herald reported Cllr David James gave hacks short shrift when asked to participate in a piece on the campaign in which candidates from all parties were asked to give their views:

“We wanted to give him the opportunity to engage with the people of Plympton and listen to their concerns. Unfortunately, his wife declined the interview on his behalf as he was busy and they are going on holiday in the morning. When asked again about the possibility of a quick chat she said that there was “no chance”.

The councillor has represented the city’s Plympton St Mary ward since 1997. When you’re holidaying during the campaign…

Tags: ,
April 18, 2018 at 2:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders

“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards
Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism
Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas
Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism
Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975 Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975
Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote
Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally
Rudd Attacks Home Office Rudd Attacks Home Office
Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye
Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers
What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon
Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction
8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd 8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons
Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dugher on Corbyn Dugher on Corbyn
Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected” Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria