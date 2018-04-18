PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Neil o’Brien (Harborough) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 18 April.
Q2 Dr Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)
Q3 Derek Twigg (Halton)
Q4 Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)
Q5 John Spellar (Warley)
Q6 John Stevenson (Carlisle)
Q7 Scott Mann (North Cornwall)
Q8 David Tredinnick (Bosworth)
Q9 Chris Davies (Brecon and Radnorshire)
Q10 Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge)
Q11 Stephen Kerr (Stirling)
Q12 Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton)
Q13 Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)
Q14 Ben Lake (Ceredigion)

Q15 Frank Field (Birkenhead)

