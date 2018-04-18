Owen Jones Calls Out Labour Nepotism

In 10pm tweet last night Owen Jones went after moderate Labour MP and Corbyn critic Angela Smith: “hiring your husband as your researcher is blatant nepotism”. Guido doesn’t say this often, but he agrees with Owen. This site has covered the MPs who employ their family members and connected parties on large taxpayer-funded contracts for years. Now Owen has picked up the campaign against nepotism, Guido looks forward to him calling out the jobs given to family members of top Corbynistas:

  • Seb Corbyn, son of Jezza, in John McDonnell’s office
  • David Prescott, son of Prezza, in Corbyn’s office
  • Laura Murray, the Shadow Cabinet adviser and daughter of Corbyn aide Andrew
  • Deirdre Campbell, caseworker for her husband the Corbynista MP Ronnie
  • Jackie Bate, office manager for her husband the Shadow Housing Secretary John Healey
  • Hilary Lavery, secretary to her husband Ian
  • Michelle Morris, secretary to Grahame
  • Ish Osamor, “senior communications officer” to his mum Kate
  • Nadeem Ashraf, who works for his wife, the Shadow Justice minister Yasmin Qureshi
  • Lois Blasenheim, “executive secretary” to her boyfriend Dennis Skinner
  • Paul Townsend, who works for his wife the Shadow Commons Leader Valerie Vaz

Bet they’re all really grateful for Owen’s tweet…

April 18, 2018 at 8:34 am



Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders

“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”

