May: Labour Took Decision to Destroy Windrush Landing Cards in 2009

“Did the PM, the then home secretary, sign off that decision?” @jeremycorbyn asks about landing cards for Windrush immigrants
“The decision to destroy the landing cards was taken in 2009 under a Labour government” @theresa_may#pmqs pic.twitter.com/5k73AkNitG
— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) April 18, 2018
Corbyn unable to think on his feet as May delivers this blow. Bercow comes to his help. Jezza somehow manages to miss this own goal in one of the government’s worst weeks…