Labour Candidate’s Think Tank Defended Ken and Jackie Walker

Latest in Guido’s Candidate Watch series: Labour’s newly-selected parliamentary candidate in South Thanet runs a pro-Corbyn ‘think tank’ which repeatedly defended Ken Livingstone and Jackie Walker during their anti-Semitism scandals and questioned the “Zionist sympathies” of John Bercow. Rebecca Gordon-Nesbitt, a socialist historian who wrote a book praising Castro, was selected in Thanet earlier this month after joining the Labour Party when Corbyn became leader. She also runs a think tank called The Centre for Cultural Change. Whois records show Gordon-Nesbitt registered its website and there are no other staff listed at the organisation. Its Twitter account has repeatedly promoted Gordon-Nesbitt.

Let’s have a look at some of the tweets from their account. It has repeatedly defended Jackie Walker and said allegations of anti-Semitism are motivated by “those who seek to silence anti-Zionist voices”.

Tweeting at Thanet Labour, the account said anti-Semitism allegations are “an attempt to discredit the left”. This line of argument has been specifically condemned by the Labour leadership in recent weeks.

It has tweeted about John Bercow’s “Zionist sympathies” and implied his links to Israel stopped an investigation into Israeli influence in Britain. The Speaker is Jewish, so these tweets are especially grim…

And it has defended Ken, asking “Has anyone looked into Hitler’s policy on Zionism? Might not be mutually exclusive with his later actions”.

Assume Gordon-Nesbitt will be deselected if Corbyn is really taking anti-Semitism seriously…

