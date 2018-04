A Tory MP has undertaken a banter lad tour of sites associated with Saddam Hussein’s despotic rule of Iraq. Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson posed for cheeky snaps on the tyrant’s throne during a visit to Baghdad. He wrote on social media:

“Another terrific day in Iraq. I was able to channel my inner dictator with a visit to Saddam’s military parade ground The Swords of Qadisiyah (Victory Arch) and then sitting on Saddam’s throne at the British embassy”.

Must’ve been a nice change from Aberdeen…