Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote

As expected the government has lost the vote in the Lords on the customs union by 348-225. This will be spun up as a huge win for Remainers that means we are likely to stay in the customs union. That is not the case. Even Remainers Guido has spoken to today agree that is an exaggeration – the vote only requires the government to make a statement outlining its position. The problem is it provides room in the Commons for Remainers to toughen up their amendment there, causing potential problems down the line. No10 must hold firm – staying in a customs union is not Brexit…