The most foul-mouthed flyer of the local election campaign: a Labour leaflet delivered in Huddersfield claims the Tories are “sh*tting on” people to “fund tax cuts for the wealthy and giant corporations”. The mailshot, promoting councillor Mahmood Aktar, has been halted and remaining leaflets scrapped. Cllr Aktar’s agent said: “I am the agent but that doesn’t mean I wrote it.” Oops.