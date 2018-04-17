Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism

A ‘three billboards’ style protest is underway against Labour anti-semitism. The convoy of billboards just passed Labour’s Southside HQ and can be seen around London today. The three boards read:

“Holocaust deniers harboured by Labour, failure to act on antisemitism, institutional antisemitism in Corbyn’s Labour.”

The protest is timed to coincide with Sajid Javid’s parliamentary debate on anti-Semitism later today. The idea for the protest comes from Oscar-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriA protest you won’t catch Jezza on…

Tags:
People:
April 17, 2018 at 10:06 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Amber Rudd on the Home Office:

“The Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and lost sight of the individual.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism
Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975 Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975
Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote
Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally
Rudd Attacks Home Office Rudd Attacks Home Office
Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye
Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers
What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon
Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction
8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd 8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons
Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dugher on Corbyn Dugher on Corbyn
Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected” Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’ Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’
Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive