Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism

A ‘three billboards’ style protest is underway against Labour anti-semitism. The convoy of billboards just passed Labour’s Southside HQ and can be seen around London today. The three boards read:

“Holocaust deniers harboured by Labour, failure to act on antisemitism, institutional antisemitism in Corbyn’s Labour.”

The protest is timed to coincide with Sajid Javid’s parliamentary debate on anti-Semitism later today. The idea for the protest comes from Oscar-winning film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. A protest you won’t catch Jezza on…