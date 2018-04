Sterling hit its highest level since the EU referendum today, beating a previous post-Brexit high in January. The pound reached $1.437 this morning. The pound has gained more than 5% against the dollar so far this year…

Analysts are calling the pound “the darling of the currency world”. As the City becomes more bullish on a deal, the Project Fear predictions – not least those of the Treasury – on the long-term weakness of the pound are being disproved. No humility on display, however…