Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse She’s Received From Corbynistas

Most powerful moment of the anti-Semitism debate: Ruth Smeeth reading the anti-Semitic abuse she has received from Corbyn supporters. Remarkable that Corbyn was not there to hear it.
Most powerful moment of the anti-Semitism debate: Ruth Smeeth reading the anti-Semitic abuse she has received from Corbyn supporters. Remarkable that Corbyn was not there to hear it.
Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders
“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”