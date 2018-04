Emily Maitlis sums up the pointlessness of the vote forced by the SNP on Syria last night with help from a confused Mark Lancaster:

Maitlis: “Mark Lancaster, would you like to appear on Newsnight tonight?” Lancaster: “Well, I’m on Newsnight tonight…” Maitlis: “Right, so it was a pointless question. In other words, you’re here. You’ve decided. That’s what’s happened all afternoon.”

Not sure Burgon got it…