Labour Cold Case Unit: Four Never-Ending Investigations

Back in December Guido asked what progress Labour had made on their internal investigations into MPs accused of various forms of wrongdoing. At the time probes had been launched into Jared O’Mara, Keith Vaz, Kelvin Hopkins and Ivan Lewis. No progress has been made in five months. The O’Mara investigation has now been delayed again, and there has been no update on the other three. The supposed Vaz investigation has been ongoing for a year and a half. Ava Etemadzadeh, the woman who accused Hopkins of harassment, says she has no idea when her case will be heard. There is still no date set for the Lewis hearing, yet he is back in parliament and voting with Labour without taking the whip. A fifth MP, whose identity Guido knows but is not revealing to protect his alleged victim, is accused of wife-beating. He has not even been suspended. These investigations are a sham – Labour clearly has no intention of properly holding their MPs to account. Guido wouldn’t be surprised if Blairite Lewis gets thrown under a bus and the rest get away with it…