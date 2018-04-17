Labour Cold Case Unit: Four Never-Ending Investigations

Back in December Guido asked what progress Labour had made on their internal investigations into MPs accused of various forms of wrongdoing. At the time probes had been launched into Jared O’Mara, Keith Vaz, Kelvin Hopkins and Ivan Lewis. No progress has been made in five months. The O’Mara investigation has now been delayed again, and there has been no update on the other three. The supposed Vaz investigation has been ongoing for a year and a half. Ava Etemadzadeh, the woman who accused Hopkins of harassment, says she has no idea when her case will be heard. There is still no date set for the Lewis hearing, yet he is back in parliament and voting with Labour without taking the whip. A fifth MP, whose identity Guido knows but is not revealing to protect his alleged victim, is accused of wife-beating. He has not even been suspended. These investigations are a sham – Labour clearly has no intention of properly holding their MPs to account. Guido wouldn’t be surprised if Blairite Lewis gets thrown under a bus and the rest get away with it…

Tags:
People: / / /
April 17, 2018 at 3:20 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Amber Rudd on the Home Office:

“The Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and lost sight of the individual.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism Three Billboards Protest Against Labour Anti-Semitism
Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975 Unemployment Rate Lowest Since 1975
Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote Maitlis on Pointless Syria Vote
Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally Top Corbynistas Attend Pro-Assad Rally
Rudd Attacks Home Office Rudd Attacks Home Office
Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye Chris Leslie Slams Corbyn Turning Blind Eye
Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers Man Who Wrote Watson’s Legal Advice Gave Interview to Sputnik Praising “Brilliant” Work of Assange Lawyers
What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon
Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction Jewdas Lose £45,000 After eBay Restarts Anti-Capitalist Beetroot Auction
8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd 8 Home Office Fiascos Under Rudd
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons
Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dugher on Corbyn Dugher on Corbyn
Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected” Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’ Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’
Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive