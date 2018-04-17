Corbyn Chuntering During Anti-Semitism Debate

Rather than accept the legitimate criticism of Labour and himself during the anti-Semitism debate, Corbyn is chuntering and heckling those who mention him. At one point he was heard to comment “disgraceful“. He just doesn’t get it.
Wes Streeting speaking in the anti-Semitism debate says Jewish leaders
“will be horrified by the response of our frontbench to this debate today”