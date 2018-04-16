Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons

Shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti has made clear Labour would not act against the Assad regime even if OPCW inspectors found evidence of chemical weapons use in Douma. Appearing on the Today programme, Shami was asked what a Labour government would do if UN inspectors confirmed the position of Western governments. She refused to address the question before saying:

“You can’t use force under international law just to punish Syria for bad behaviour.”

John Woodcock weighed in:

Listened to the Today Programme. I wish my frontbench would spend even a fraction of the energy on Assad and Russia’s grotesque slaughter of civilians as they are on inventing new reasons to oppose targeted UK intervention to stop it. — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) 16 April 2018

Labour backbenchers will be worth watching this afternoon…