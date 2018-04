Amber Rudd tells the Commons “I do not have any evidence” that any Windrush immigrants have been deported. She blames “some media companies” for the reports.

Yet Caroline Nokes told Channel 4 earlier: “Potentially they have been [deported] and I’m conscious that it’s very much in error and that’s an error I want to put right.”

Rudd is rather pathetically blaming the media for accurately reporting Nokes’ words, and simultaneously dumping on Nokes from the despatch box. Nokes looking in trouble…