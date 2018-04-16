Rudd Attacks Home Office

“The Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and lost sight of the individual.” A dig at her predecessor. This is looking pretty disastrous for both the current and former Home Secs…
“The Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and lost sight of the individual.” A dig at her predecessor. This is looking pretty disastrous for both the current and former Home Secs…
Amber Rudd on the Home Office:
“The Home Office has become too concerned with policy and strategy and lost sight of the individual.”