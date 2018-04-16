Nelson’s Column Toppled By Wrecking Ball in Historic England Graphic

Taxpayer-funded quango Historic England has posted a gif of Nelson’s Column being destroyed by a wrecking ball to advertise a debate on whether we should “remove” statues deemed “controversial”. The graphic, titled “revere or remove”, advertises a public forum on the topic next month. The debate features Afua Hirsch, who has argued that Nelsons’ Column should be toppled. Historic England has a budget of £86.5 million…

Previously, there was a concerted campaign to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes at the University of Oxford, and there have been other campaigns in Scotland and Bristol. More airtime for this leftist hobby horse funded by your money…