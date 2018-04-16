Nelson’s Column Toppled By Wrecking Ball in Historic England Graphic

Taxpayer-funded quango Historic England has posted a gif of Nelson’s Column being destroyed by a wrecking ball to advertise a debate on whether we should “remove” statues deemed “controversial”. The graphic, titled “revere or remove”, advertises a public forum on the topic next month. The debate features Afua Hirsch, who has argued that Nelsons’ Column should be toppled. Historic England has a budget of £86.5 million…

Previously, there was a concerted campaign to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes at the University of Oxford, and there have been other campaigns in Scotland and Bristol. More airtime for this leftist hobby horse funded by your money…

Tags:
April 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Dugher on how Corbyn would have responded to Hitler:

“Suspect Jeremy in 1939 would have argued that the League of Nations needed more time to investigate “alleged” German aggression in Poland and called for the violence “on all sides” to cease.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons
Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dugher on Corbyn Dugher on Corbyn
Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected” Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’ Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’
Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Listen: Diane Abbot Car Crash on Syria Listen: Diane Abbot Car Crash on Syria
You Wait Ages For a Free Bus Travel Policy, And Two Come Along At Once You Wait Ages For a Free Bus Travel Policy, And Two Come Along At Once
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit
Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit
Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up
Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off
Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest
Barwell’s Croydon Cronies Barwell’s Croydon Cronies
Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake” Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake”
LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’ LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’