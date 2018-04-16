Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs

Guido is running an ongoing series introducing you to the latest raft of Corbynista candidates. Voting closes tonight in the Momentum National Coordinating Group, where Rebecca Long-Bailey has endorsed Elizabeth Hayden as the “perfect choice”. Becky and Shadow Cabinet Office minister Jon Trickett are appearing on these flashy graphics to help Hayden get out the vote:
So, what are Hayden’s credentials to make her the “perfect choice” in the eyes of the Shadow Cabinet? Well, she was the subject of an official complaint from the Labour Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson when she posted this article which claimed “of course the timing of [the Manchester Arena attack] was highly beneficial” for the Tories:
Long-Bailey is a Manchester MP, which makes you wonder what her constituents would think…
Hayden tweeted during the Westminster terror attack that “righties saying it’s an Islamic extremist attack” made her laugh out loud:
And Hayden personally tried to stop Labour from carrying out an investigation into three of her local members accused of anti-Semitism. Hayden said Momentum supporters needed to come up with a “clear plan to stop the vote for an antisemitism investigation” at her Liverpool CLP. She seems nice…