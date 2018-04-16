What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon

3:30pm: Windrush Urgent Question.

4:15pm: The PM will then be making her statement on Syria.

At around 6pm the govt is planning an emergency business statement to make time for a debate on Syria tomorrow. No details at the moment on the terms of the debate they are seeking – it could be a full-day debate possibly followed by a more substantive retrospective vote. That would explain why Tory MPs are on a three-line whip tomorrow.

Labour’s Alison McGovern is currently planning to apply for an SO24 emergency debate. If the Speaker granted McGovern’s debate any vote would be non-binding and merely on a motion that the House has heard the debate.

So at the moment it looks like we are heading towards a more substantive debate tomorrow. All subject to change…