Diane Tweets Photoshop of Israeli Jet Bombing Iran

Latest from the Labour brains trust. Diane Abbott has accompanied her tweet about British intervention in Syria with a photoshopped image of an Israeli war plane supposedly bombing Iran, taken from this website:

“The following drawing, exclusively prepared by Al Clark for The Aviationist, shows how an attack by a formation of F-15Is on a nuclear facility located in downtown Tehran might look like. Obviously, it is only a fictional scene…”

If you search “bombing” into Google Images, the picture comes up on the second row, which may be how Diane cocked up. Doh!

Tags:
People:
April 16, 2018 at 11:29 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Dugher on how Corbyn would have responded to Hitler:

“Suspect Jeremy in 1939 would have argued that the League of Nations needed more time to investigate “alleged” German aggression in Poland and called for the violence “on all sides” to cease.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons Shami: You Can’t Just Punish Assad For Using Chemical Weapons
Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs Long-Bailey Endorses Momentum Candidate Who Posted Terror Attack Slurs
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dugher on Corbyn Dugher on Corbyn
Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected” Corbyn: “You’d Better Make F*cking Sure I Don’t Get Elected”
Watch: Siri on Syria Watch: Siri on Syria
Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’ Ken Loach: ‘Why Aren’t the Board of Deputies Protesting Outside Tory HQ? We Know Why’
Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum Ken Tells Momentum Candidate: Waitrose Shoppers Aren’t Scum
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Listen: Diane Abbot Car Crash on Syria Listen: Diane Abbot Car Crash on Syria
You Wait Ages For a Free Bus Travel Policy, And Two Come Along At Once You Wait Ages For a Free Bus Travel Policy, And Two Come Along At Once
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit
Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit Chris Williamson Erased from Corbyn’s Derby Visit
Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up Morning Star Suggests Douma Attack Was Set-Up
Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off Ofcom Boss Sacked For Opposing Brexit Wins Huge Pay-Off
Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest Ken Loach: Deselect 30 MPs Who Attended Anti-Semitism Protest
Barwell’s Croydon Cronies Barwell’s Croydon Cronies
Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake” Piers Corbyn Tweets Infowars Video and Claims Syria Gas Attack Was “Fake”
LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’ LibDem Candidates Pledge: ‘I Do Not Want to Be A Councillor’