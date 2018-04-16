Brexit Characters: Is Bond Really a Remainer?

Patrick Stewart told Marr yesterday today that Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard and the X-Men’s Charles Xavier would have voted Remain. Which reminds Guido that in the final weeks of the EU referendum YouGov asked Brits how they thought various fictional characters would vote. Basil Fawlty obviously would vote for Brexit, he’s probably chairman of his local UKIP branch. Sir Humphry is obviously a devious Remainer. Guido is pleased to see that for Sherlock Holmes the logic of Brexit is elementary. Surely James Bond, who risks his life for Queen and country, would not have any loyalty to the EU, an organisation run by foreign villains with the type of HQ that usually ends up exploding towards the end of the movie?