BBC Ant McPartlin Car Crash

Actual car crash television…#AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/1L1hd1co0j
— Robert Coxwell (@RobertCoxwell) 16 April 2018
A car crash interrupted this BBC report on Ant McPartlin’s… car crash. Any witnesses?
Actual car crash television…#AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/1L1hd1co0j
— Robert Coxwell (@RobertCoxwell) 16 April 2018
A car crash interrupted this BBC report on Ant McPartlin’s… car crash. Any witnesses?
Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is
“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”