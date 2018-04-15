Tory MPs Put On Three Line Whip For Tuesday Afternoon

Chief whip Julian Smith has just emailed Tory MPs putting them on a three line whip for Tuesday afternoon. No explanation has been given.

Dear colleague Please be advised that the whip on Tuesday will now be a three-line whip from 12:30pm. All colleagues should be on the estate and available. Many thanks for your cooperation. Julian

Sajid Javid’s Commons debate on anti-Semitism is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Unless the PM now thinks she has the numbers for a retrospective vote on Syria…

UPDATE: Senior government source says “no change in our position” but a second government source says they are planning for a retrospective vote on Syria.