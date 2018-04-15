Jean-Luc Picard ‘Would Have Voted Remain’

Patrick Stewart tells Marr his Star Trek and X-Men characters Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier would have voted Remain. Boris dismisses him as “something to do with Star Wars” and says:

“We’ll be able boldly go again to areas that perhaps we’ve neglected…”

Quote of the Day

Michael Dugher on how Corbyn would have responded to Hitler:

“Suspect Jeremy in 1939 would have argued that the League of Nations needed more time to investigate “alleged” German aggression in Poland and called for the violence “on all sides” to cease.”

