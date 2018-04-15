Corbyn Not Yet Convinced Russia Did Salisbury Attack

Not sure who else he thinks it could’ve been…

He also isn’t convinced the Assad regime was responsible for the Douma gas attack either, saying that Assad “or any other group” that carried it out must be confronted with evidence.

.@jeremycorbyn says Assad “or any other group” that carried out the Douma attack must be confronted with “evidence” #marr pic.twitter.com/BXR6D32FgT — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) April 15, 2018

There’s a theme here…