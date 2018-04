A month ago Labour had a 7 point lead with Survation. That has disappeared following the Skripals, anti-Semitism and Syria. The Tories are up 3 points, Labour are down 4:

Westminster voting intention: CON: 40% (+3)

LAB: 40% (-4)

LDEM: 9% (-)

UKIP: 3% (-)

GRN: 1% (-1) via @Survation, 14 Apr

Chgs. w/ 08 Mar — Britain Elects (@britainelects) April 14, 2018

Jezza’s positions over the last month may not be as popular as he thinks…