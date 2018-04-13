‘Osamoron’ Attacks Media For Accurately Quoting Her Words

Times Red Box reports Labour colleagues have dubbed Kate Osamor “Osamoron” after she posted a late night “clarification” to her interview with House magazine in which they accurately quoted her saying “intervention must take place” and “he needs to be removed” if Assad is proven to be behind the Douma gas attack. She went on to say Corbyn would be “better off” leaving statements on foreign policy to other Labour spokesmen and that he did not “need to speak” as it would not go well for him because of the “relationship he’s had with those countries”. Harsh but fair from a Shadow Cabinet minister…

In an 11pm attempt to save her job, Osamor tweeted that her quotes had been “used selectively”. This is patently untrue, if you read the interview it is clear she said all those words in context. She might be critical of Corbyn but she is happy to use his tactic of complaining when the media quote his words. Owen Smith will be wondering how Osamor and Barry Gardiner have kept their jobs this week…